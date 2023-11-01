Storm Ciaran’s path of destruction mapped as Met Eireann puts Ireland on alert

It said: "On Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be heavy showers or longer spells of rain at times with flooding likely in places, as soils are saturated and river levels are high. Squally showers on Wednesday morning will be accompanied by very gusty conditions.

The rain warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford until 7am Thursday. Ireland is expected to avoid the worst of the storm, with parts of the UK on alert for it to make landfall there tomorrow. Two amber wind warnings, the second highest level of alert, are in place for parts of the south coast of England for when Storm Ciaran hits on Thursday, together with further yellow rain warnings, a lower level which means some disruption could be on the way.

"A bright day Friday with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Breezy for much of the day with moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, easing light to moderate westerly towards the evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

