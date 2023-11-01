Storm Ciaran LIVE Ireland weather updates with Met Eireann warnings in place

Elsewhere, a Status Yellow Rain warning comes into force for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford from 7pm Wednesday until 7am Thursday. The warnings comes after towns were flooded and a bridge in Riverstown, north Louth, collapsed after heavy rainfall overnight on Monday.France is set to be battered by the named storm, with some parts under a red weather warning. People have been advised to stay at home, close doors, windows, shutters and not to use their car.

You should also take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility. Hold back to where you can see their mirrors.The storm is set to track to the south of Ireland tonight and Thursday, as it passes the country it will bring a spell of very wet and windy weather, with heavy rainfall in places leading to flooding.

Later on at 7pm that evening, a status yellow rain alert will come into effect for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford lasting for 12 hours until 7am on Thursday morning. Kids heading out trick-or-treating this evening may need to wear a raincoat with their Halloween costume.

A weather advisory is currently in place for the entire country since Sunday and will remain in place until Thursday. Alan O'Reilly shared the the latest charts showing Wednesday night's weather as the storm is preficted to bring heavy rain to southern counties.and many models keep the heavy rain just South of Ireland but one has it still catching Southern counties. Small subtle changes still likely before he approaches tomorrow night.Environment Minister Eamon Ryan expressed concern for those caught up by the latest flooding in Ireland.

