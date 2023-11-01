Storm Ciaran LIVE Ireland weather updates with Met Eireann warnings in place

Met Eireann has forecast wet weather for many parts of the country on Tuesday evening, with rain in Munster, south Connacht and south Leinster gradually spreading northeastwards.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TODAYFM: Met Eireann Issuing Warnings Ahead Of Storm CiaránAn advisory runs until Thursday, with Met Eireann saying 'soils are saturated and river levels are high' which could add to flooding.

Source: TodayFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Storm Ciaran LIVE Ireland weather updates as Met Eireann issues raft of new warningsMultiple Status Yellow Met Eireann weather warnings will come into effect over Tuesday and Wednesday as Storm Ciaran is set to pass close to the south coast

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Met Eireann issue weather warnings for 15 counties as Storm Ciaran arrivesStorm Ciaran is set to bring disruption and further flooding to places across the country as a number of weather warnings are in place, some until tomorrow morning

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ireland storm tracker LIVE as Storm Ciarán passes close to country bringing rainGet ready for a wet week as Storm Ciarán hurtles towards the south coast

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Storm Ciaran: Wet and windy weather to remain ahead of storm on WednesdayHeavy showers and longer spells of rain at times over Ireland with flooding likely in places

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: Storm Ciarán in Ireland: What we know so farJust two weeks after Storm Babet and Storm Agnes, the UK Met Office named Storm Ciarán on Sunday October 29th, and it's on its way to Ireland.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕