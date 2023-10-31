Storm Ciaran LIVE Ireland weather updates as Met Eireann issues raft of new warnings

Alan O'Reilly shared the the latest charts showing Wednesday night's weather as the storm is preficted to bring heavy rain to southern counties.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RSVPMAGAZINE: Storm Ciaran set to pass over Ireland as Met Eireann warn the publicMet Eireann have issued an advisory for Storm Ciaran ahead of its arrival in the country on Wednesday - they predict strong winds and heavy rainfall that could result in further flooding

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

TODAYFM: Met Eireann Issuing Warnings Ahead Of Storm CiaránAn advisory runs until Thursday, with Met Eireann saying 'soils are saturated and river levels are high' which could add to flooding.

Source: TodayFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Storm Ciaran: Wet and windy weather to remain ahead of storm on WednesdayHeavy showers and longer spells of rain at times over Ireland with flooding likely in places

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ireland storm tracker LIVE as Storm Ciarán passes close to country bringing rainGet ready for a wet week as Storm Ciarán hurtles towards the south coast

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: Storm Ciarán in Ireland: What we know so farJust two weeks after Storm Babet and Storm Agnes, the UK Met Office named Storm Ciarán on Sunday October 29th, and it's on its way to Ireland.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Further flood warnings as Storm Ciarán approaches IrelandThere are warnings of further flooding this week with Storm Ciarán en route and Met Éireann issuing weather warnings

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕