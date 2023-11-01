Storm Ciarán: Weather warnings become active as storm approaches

Multiple weather warnings are also in effect on Wednesday lasting into Thursday mainly for counties along the coast, warning of strong winds and heavy showers.At 5am on Wednesday, a status yellow wind alert begins for Clare, Kerry and Galway and will last until 11am. Met Éireann has warned: “Strong and very gusty westerly winds, accompanied by squally showers.”

Meanwhile, the rain alert for all six counties in Northern Ireland that became active at 9pm on Tuesday will lift at 9am. He wrote: “High-resolution AROME model has Storm Ciarán in view now it shows heavy rain catching South, Southeast and East tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Between the rain tonight and that rain, it has over 30mm in parts of coastal counties.”Wednesday Cloudy, dull and wet this morning. A band of rain moves off northern counties while scattered showers move in across the country.

Cloud will build early this evening with rain developing along southern counties ahead of Storm Ciarán. The storm will track eastwards close to the south coast of Ireland and bring a spell of heavy rain over Munster and south Leinster tonight.

Thursday Cloudy and rather blustery on Thursday morning with isolated showers slowly clearing. Drier weather will follow in from the northwest later in the morning with some hazy sunshine too. A few showers will push in across western counties later in the afternoon but staying dry elsewhere with highs of 9C to 12C and light winds.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Weather Ireland: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránIreland weather: Amber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Storm Ciaran LIVE Ireland weather updates as Met Eireann issues raft of new warningsMultiple Status Yellow Met Eireann weather warnings will come into effect over Tuesday and Wednesday as Storm Ciaran is set to pass close to the south coast

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Storm Ciaran LIVE Ireland weather updates with Met Eireann warnings in placeMultiple Status Yellow Met Eireann weather warnings are in place for Galway, Clare, Kerry, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Storm Ciaran: Wet and windy weather to remain ahead of storm on WednesdayHeavy showers and longer spells of rain at times over Ireland with flooding likely in places

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ireland storm tracker LIVE as Storm Ciarán passes close to country bringing rainGet ready for a wet week as Storm Ciarán hurtles towards the south coast

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Further flood warnings as Storm Ciarán approaches IrelandThere are warnings of further flooding this week with Storm Ciarán en route and Met Éireann issuing weather warnings

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕