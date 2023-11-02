Storm Ciarán: No flooding reported as UK on high alert

Meanwhile, 54 flood warnings are in place along the south coast of England as Storm Ciarán brings high winds and heavy rain. The major incident was declared by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum, with the local fire service warning of a"potential risk to life" as well as a risk of damage to buildings, falling trees and flooding.

A further amber warning is in place until 11am in Cornwall and Devon, with the UK Met Office predicting Storm Ciarán will bring winds of up to 135km/h, with higher gusts inland. Dutch airline KLM has cancelled dozens of flights to and from Amsterdam Schiphol airport as the storm is expected to hit the Netherlands with wind gusts of up to 110km/h.

— Met Office (@metoffice) November 2, 2023 Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Brent Walker said:"Very strong winds are expected along southern coastal areas of England in particular, where gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible, perhaps exceeding 85 mph in a few exposed locations. Further inland, gusts could reach up to 50 or 60mph.The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) urged people watching the conditions to stay away from the coast.

"While people may want to experience extreme weather around the coast, we would strongly advise against doing so. It is not worth risking your life, so we urge people to respect the water and watch from a safe distance."

