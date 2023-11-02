Storm Ciarán: ‘Major incident’ declared in UK and France but Ireland escapes worst of wind and rain

In contrast, a major incident has been declared in parts of England and significant flood warnings as the storm tracks across the south coast. In France, the storm left one person dead and 1.2 million households without electricity and winds of up to 207 km/h were recorded. Residents in the area have been urged to stay at home.

Ben Lukey, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency in the UK, said: “Large waves and onshore gales brought by Storm Ciaran could see significant flooding along parts of the south coast and along parts of the Yorkshire and Northeast coasts on Thursday.”

Across the south coast, an amber warning runs from 6am to 5pm on Thursday with winds expected to reach 70mph to 80mph, with the potential for 85mph and large waves. Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Brent Walker said: “Very strong winds are expected along southern coastal areas of England in particular, where gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible, perhaps exceeding 85 mph in a few exposed locations. Further inland, gusts could reach up to 50 or 60mph.The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) urged people watching the conditions to stay away from the coast.

