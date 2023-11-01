Storm Ciarán: Follow live as Ireland braces for third storm of season

Status Yellow rainfall warnings are in place for six Irish counties as the country battens down for the storm that is also set to affect the UK and parts of France. You can follow the latest updates live in our hub below. Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling for updates.The national forecaster said the warnings involved"further rainfall associated with Storm Ciarán, combined with saturated ground conditions & high river levels may lead to flooding.", valid from from 12pm Tuesday, Oct 31 to 12pm on Wednesday, Nov 1.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Ireland storm tracker LIVE as Storm Ciarán passes close to country bringing rainGet ready for a wet week as Storm Ciarán hurtles towards the south coast

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Further flood warnings as Storm Ciarán approaches IrelandThere are warnings of further flooding this week with Storm Ciarán en route and Met Éireann issuing weather warnings

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

JOEDOTIE: Storm Ciarán in Ireland: What we know so farJust two weeks after Storm Babet and Storm Agnes, the UK Met Office named Storm Ciarán on Sunday October 29th, and it's on its way to Ireland.

Source: JOEdotie | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Storm Ciarán to hit Ireland on Wednesday night into ThursdayAreas already hit by heavy rains and flooding will likely be hit again later this week

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Weather Ireland: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránIreland weather: Amber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Storm Ciaran LIVE Ireland weather updates as Met Eireann issues raft of new warningsMultiple Status Yellow Met Eireann weather warnings will come into effect over Tuesday and Wednesday as Storm Ciaran is set to pass close to the south coast

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕