Stop condensation on windows with six plants that can control moisture naturally

Not only does it create a visual barrier on windows, if left untreated it can lead to more serious problems.If windows aren't maintained, the moisture could develop into dangerous mould that can cause health issues like asthma, eczema and bronchitis.

The key is to pick the type of plants that are particularly good for certain areas and don't need constant attention. She said: “Choose from one of the wonderful plants to purify your air and get rid of nasty mould and other toxins. Why not grow more than one and group them together to increase your chances of having a mould-free home.”

“Ivy is also particularly good for allergy sufferers as it removes toxins from the air. This is also a good choice of plant for removing formaldehyde or benzene. It’s one of the most successful varieties at this household task.”

Peace lily This gorgeous plant is easy to grow and thrives in high humidity areas that have temperatures of between 18Cto 29C. Similarly to English ivy, this plant has beautiful white flowers but can be toxic to pets so keep it out of their way.

The expert said: “The areca absorbs and releases moisture into the air, so it can help if you live in a dry place with little humidity. More importantly, it rids your air of benzene and turns carbon dioxide into oxygen.”

“Because this type of fern does well in moist climates, it will naturally absorb some moisture through its leaves and balance out the humidity levels in your home. This means less accumulation of mould.”

