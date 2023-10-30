Stigma, poverty and progress: How Ireland fares on access to period products

With the Period Products Act, councils and education providers must make period products free and available to those who need them. The aim of the legislation is to help those living with period poverty, which has been particularly exasperated by the cost of living crisis.

Scotland’s Period Products Act establishes the country as a world leader when it comes to tackling both period poverty and stigma, but how does Ireland fare when it comes to these matters?l found that nearly 50% of Irish teenagers struggle to afford pads and tampons, although the real figure of people affected by period poverty in Ireland may be difficult to ascertain.

Scotland’s law aims to not only ensure that those who need period products can freely access them, but to change the conversations surrounding periods, and reduce stigma. While we have seen a shift in discourse in tackling period stigma in recent years in Ireland, we have been slow to implement changes at a legislative level. headtopics.com

The past few years have seen corporations, universities, charities, pharmacies and supermarkets pick up the slack in providing free period products, but as Claire Hunt of Positive Period Ireland told Her, these initiatives shouldn’t have to exist. Period poverty is a fixable issue, but we’re falling far behind our Scottish neighbours in doing so.was initiated in 2021.

While the Bill is extensive, 20 months have passed since its introduction and it remains in its second stage before the Seanad. In the meantime, women and girls around Ireland continue to struggle with period poverty. They continue to miss school and work. They continue to be left with unsafe or unhygienic alternatives. And, until the Bill passes, charities will continue to attempt to shoulder that burden. headtopics.com

