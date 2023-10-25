Stephen Kenny's future as Republic of Ireland manager in doubt

David Sneyd reports from Aviva Stadium THIS WAS NEVER going to be a night to remember as we enter the end of days in the Stephen Kenny era. His contract as Republic of Ireland manager is now up. No one here for this tepid 1-1 draw with New Zealand, or those fans who decided to stay at home, expect him to remain. As of now he has not been formally told by the FAI’s director of football, Marc Canham, of what will happen next.

There are some on the association’s board who still support Kenny, and The 42 understands they were vocal about this with the manager’s camp as recently as this weekend when Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifying culminated with a 1-0 defeat to the Netherlands. But the writing is on the wall. Results in the most recent Nations League campaign failed to provide the kind of buffer of protection that turned out to be a necessity for this Euros group. Kenny spoke like a man who knew his fate was sealed when he spoke in the build up following that loss in Amsterda





