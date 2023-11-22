Stephen Kenny's contract as Ireland manager not renewed

Stephen Kenny's tenure as Ireland manager is over after it was announced that his contract would not be renewed. Ireland managed just two wins in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, both against Gibraltar. They lost their other six matches.
A statement issued by the FAI read: "Following a meeting this evening and a presentation to the Board by CEO Jonathan Hill and Director of Football Marc Canham, the FAI Board has decided that Stephen Kenny’s contract as Manager of the Ireland senior men’s national team will not be renewed following the conclusion of the UEFA EURO 2024 qualification process. READ MORE: Manchester United legend Steve Bruce on the Ireland role and potential link-up with Roy Keane 'The Board agrees that now is the right time for change ahead of the friendly matches in March and June 2024 and the next Nations League campaign starting in September 202
Stephen Kenny believes Ireland has a bright future despite recent defeatsIreland's national team manager, Stephen Kenny, remains optimistic about the team's future despite recent defeats. Kenny has been implementing a radical approach to the game and building a new-look squad. Although the results have not been favorable, Kenny believes that the team has shown courage and has a bright future together.
