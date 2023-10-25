Stephen Kenny reflects on his tenure as Ireland manager

IN WHAT turned out to be his final post-match press conference as Ireland manager, Stephen Kenny accepted he made mistakes during his tenure but also felt some of the criticism aimed at him has been politically motivated. The former Dundalk boss is the first manager since Brian Kerr to come from a League of Ireland background. His lack of experience managing in a top-tier European league led to some scepticism about his appointment.

To some followers of the Irish football team with a lack of interest in the domestic game and even members of the squad, Kenny would have been considered far from a household name going into the job. There has long been a suspicion in football of coaches who come into jobs from unusual backgrounds, from Arsene Wenger to Ange Postecoglou, and Kenny has hinted it has also been a factor in the discussion around his tenur





