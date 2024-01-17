Stephen Bear released early from jail after serving half of his sentence

Stephen Bear has been released early from jail after serving half of his sentence. The disgraced reality star was handed a 21-month sentence in March after being found guilty of sharing a sex tape with ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison without her permission. On January 17, the 33-year-old walked free. During his sentencing, Bear was also slapped with a restraining order and told not to contact Harrison for five years. Bear must also keep police informed of his whereabouts for an entire decade.

Reports that Bear would walk free earlier than expected first appeared in the new year, with one outlet saying he’d be released on his January 15 birthday. Bear is said to have vowed to stay clear of social media and will reportedly be turning his back on his previous wild lifestyle which included selling X-rated snaps and videos on OnlyFans and sharing them on X, formerly Twitter. The disgraced television personality looked extremely different as he walked out of HMP Brixton. Rather than his short hair, he sported shoulder-length locks as well as a bushy bear





