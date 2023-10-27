Stay-at- home Mum, 39, “fascinated with death” creates Barbie Halloween house

A former embalmer and funeral director, who has been “fascinated with death” since age 10, has decorated her house in a “harrowing Barbie theme” for around 5,000 US dollars (€4737.80) this Halloween, complete with Barbie’s dream hearse and pink caskets, as well as a pink guillotine, which her daughter, who will be dressed as executioner Barbie, “wants to be in charge of operating.”
In 2008, she met her husband, Dan Pachella, 48, a junkyard owner, who drove a hearse, which made her “think it was fate”. This year, Louise decorated their house in a Barbie theme after she was inspired by the line “Do you guys ever think about dying?” from the Barbie movie.
Louise told PA Real Life: "For my harrowing Barbie theme, I've dressed up the 12-foot skeleton as the iconic 1950s swimsuit Barbie, and my giant dinosaur is dressed up as Cowboy Ken. "We also have rollerblading Ken and Barbie off to the side, and a friend of mine constructed a pink guillotine."
“One of the students had a cat with kittens inside of it, and they ran out of the class and threw up, but my mother and I asked if we could have the kittens to dissect, and she brought them over to our table, and she handed me a scalpel, and I did it without any issues.”
When Louise was about to leave high school, at age 17, she was unsure of what career path to take, until her mother found a newspaper article about a mortuary science programme. She explained: "He owns a junkyard, which is basically a graveyard for cars, so I was interested, and it turned out he drove a hearse, so I think it was fate."
Since then, the family has done a different theme every year – last year, Louise chose a medical theme and had an ambulance full of skeletons, body bags, her daughter jumping out of people, and even staged a car crash with one of her husband’s smashed cars from his junkyard.