Status Yellow rain warning issued for four counties

Status Yellow - Rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford & Wicklow ⚠️Difficult travel conditions 🚗— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 27, 2023 Met Éireann has warned that heavy rain could cause flooding, difficult travel conditions and disruption to outdoor events.The UK Met Office said the warning will be in effect until 6pm tomorrow.

Read more:

Tailteann Cup team of the year features eight Meath playersFour players for finalists Down, with awards also for Cavan, Carlow and Antrim Read more ⮕

New plan to halve Kilkenny carbon emissions by 2030Civic leaders in Kilkenny have launched a plan which aims to help the area reduce carbon emissions by more than half by 2030 and make the city and county more liveable and sustainable. Read more ⮕

Kilkenny father-of-three killed in car accident in the USLaurence 'Larry' Maher died on Tuesday after being involved in the accident in the state of Maine Read more ⮕

Andi Peters' 'jaw-dropping' age, relationship status, and Phillip Schofield sassTelevision presenter Andi Peters has been on TV screens for decades and currently presents the competition segments on ITV's Good Morning Britain Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift has reached billionaire status according to statsBest believe Taylor Swift is more than bejewelled - she's a billionaire!The singer has reached a net worth of €1 billion. Read more ⮕

'Status quo cannot continue' for Ukrainian refugee support says TD Simon HarrisThe Irish Mirror understands that plans limiting the amount of time a Ukrainian refugee can spend in State-provided accommodation to 90 days is expected to return to Cabinet next week. Read more ⮕