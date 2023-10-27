Statement Jewellery: Style This Trend To Perfection

Big and bold jewellery is more popular than ever, mainly because this trend is a cheap and simple way to update your wardrobe in an instant.
Although we must warn you that like many fashion trends, once you spot something you like it’s all too easy to develop an obsession. Penneys have some of the best statement jewellery on the high street at the moment. From beaded collars to chunky chains, the majority of which are under €10, you don’t have to break the bank to access this trend.
If you’re really in the mood to splurge then Loulerie on Chatham Street, Dublin is the place to go, they also have an online storeThere are some truly beautiful pieces so if you feel like self-gifting or you’re looking for a special birthday present check it out. headtopics.com
Animal themed jewellery is also big this winter… from wise old owls to neon encrusted bugs there’s something for everyone.
Sexton thanks support in retirement statementJohnny Sexton says the 'sadness and frustration' of Ireland's World Cup knock-out will stay with him for a long time as he released a statement on his retirement. Read more ⮕