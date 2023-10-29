State exams body defends low proportion of top grades at Junior Cycle

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has defended the low proportion of top grades issued to Junior Cycle students this year on the basis they are limited to “exceptional students only”.

significantly less than the proportion who secured an old “A” grade in the Junior Cycle or a top grade in the Leaving CertNo blanket smartphone ban planned for schools The SEC records also note that some subjects – such as classics, Italian and music – had a significantly higher proportion of high-achievers compared to others

Separately, an internal briefing note produced by the SEC last year shows it was also aware last year of commentary regarding the low number of candidates achieving distinctions compared to an “A” grade in the Junior Cert. headtopics.com

The SEC records also note that some subjects – such as classics, Italian and music – had a significantly higher proportion of high-achievers compared to others. Italian, it noted, also stood out with a higher distinction rate than others. This, it said, was due mainly to the high proportion of native speakers. If this cohort was removed, it said the rate would be similar to the other languages.

