State bodies must use the fada in your name

“Even the amendment I had which has come into law today, that was accepted after a fight with the Minister,” he said.“Hopefully now, with it being more widely used, people will understand that not to put the fada in is insulting to us who .”Gaeilgeoirí have been calling for the change for years and some public bodies have already made the change.

“In fairness to An Coimisinéir Teanga , he fought with Iarnród Éireann for many years to try and get them to accept ,” Deputy Ó Snodaigh said. “So, when you’re booking your seat on the trains now, you’re allowed to put the fadas in, so there’s no excuse.”

The amendment does not oblige the private sector to use the fada in a person’s name but Deputy Ó Snodaigh said in his experience many companies do it anyway.“Especially companies from abroad… but there are other companies who seem to take the lazy approach or an ignorant approach.”

Aer Lingus, for example, does not let passengers use fadas and as a private company the legislation will not change this - something Deputy Ó Snodaigh described as “regrettable”.

