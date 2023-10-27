Stardust survivor tells inquest: ‘I cannot believe I survived ... we were trapped like rats’

Families and friends of the 48 young people who died at the Stardust fire have campaigned for decades for answers. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaillsurvivor who was badly burnt in the 1981 nightclub inferno walked back into the noxious smoke in an attempt to “knock out” as he believed he was going to die.Coroner’s Court on Friday that there were about 15 people “going mad punching and kicking the door” when he got to exit 4, at the side of the ballroom.

“I caught the bar and I tried to force it up towards the ceiling. The bar moved a little but the door would not open. The door did not open any bit and I could not say what stopped the door from opening.. There was panic at the door and I thought I was going to be killed, I walked into the smoke to knock myself out,” he said.Patrick Kielty’s Late Late Show: The host is excellent. Everything else...

Mr Byrne was one of six survivors giving evidence on Friday at fresh inquests into the deaths of 48 people, aged 16 to 27, who died in a fire in a north Dublin nightclub in the early hours of February 14th, 1981. headtopics.com

“There was a lot of people around. I was trying to help somebody but I didn’t realise they already had passed. They were lying on the grass.” She said the person on the ground was a male, but she could not recall how they were dressed. She said a “lot of people were left lying” in a grass area at the front of the Stardust site.

He saw a girl whose clothes were “in flames” he said. “Her blouse was in flames ... she was actually running. I couldn’t tell you who she was or if she got out.” Ann Keogh, 17 at the time, described a “crush” as she and friends attempted to get out through exit 5, at the side of the ballroom. headtopics.com

“Then all of a sudden the door was open and you were going out. It was like as if a gust of wind had come in. It was thick black smoke and then you were going out to that.” The smoke had “burned” her throat.

