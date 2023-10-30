Starbucks is launching a colour-changing drink that may also change your life.

最近のスタバカスタム(ФωФ) ① #ピンクメドレーティーラテ #ゆずシトラス果肉追加 果肉が加わってよりフルーティ? しかしなしのほうが好きかな(ФωФ) ❄️ ② #抹茶アンドフルーティマスカルポーネフラペチーノ #ヘーゼルナッツシロップ追加 #ショット追加 #チョコレートソース追加 抹茶ティラミス風‥ しかしマスカルポーネ増量忘れた、 ティラミス感は一瞬で終わった(ФωФ)笑 してもうすぐバレンタインプロモですな♡︎ ❄️ ③ 久しぶりの#ベーコンとほうれん草のキッシュ #starbucks #soenstarbucks #starbucksjapan #starbuckslover #starbuckscoffee #pinkmedleytealatte #starbucksteavana #スターバックス #スタバ #スタバカスタム #抹茶フルーティマスカルポーネフラペチーノ #抹茶アンドフルーティーマスカルポーネフラペチーノ #スタバマグ #スターバックスマグ #グラスマグ #ヤキーン前部...
The latest incredible drink set to drop into selected Asian Starbucks stores is the Butterfly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew. Don’t let the name put you off though because there’s no peas in there – just pastel, colour-changing, stunning goodness.(And even if it’s not, just looks how pretty it is, be grand.)
The butterfly pea is native to Thailand and Malaysia but has also recently been introduced to the likes of Africa, America, and Australia. Its real name is ‘Clitoria ternatea’ due to the fact that the plant looks a little bit like female sex organs. headtopics.com
This is apparently where the name for the clitoris came from originally too, so ideal really that Starbucks Asia are planning to introduce the drink to mark the beginning of spring.