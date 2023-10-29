Starbucks Has Just Unveiled A New Coffee For Its Permanent Menu

It’s cold, you’re tired and likely dreading facing back into the slog of work after two weeks in your jammies.

It’s hard to tear yourself out of bed, and realistically you’re going to need some caffeine to see you through the day. So if you’re a coffee enthusiast, you’ll be excited to hear that Starbucks has just added a Latte Macchiato to its permanent menu.

The latest drink on the menu features steamed whole milk, foam and marked by slowly-poured full espresso shots. For those who love a strong coffee, Starbucks promise a "bold and roasty" flavour for their new signature beverage.While the Latte Macchiato will only be available in Starbucks stores in the US, Canada and Latin America, we're holding out for this caffeine kick being added to Irish shops as soon as possible.

