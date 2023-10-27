Star of Love Actually Officially Declared Bankrupt

This British Film and Soap Star has become the latest in a long line of celebrities who have been forced to declare bankruptcy...Best known for playing Tiffany in Eastenders, Martine McCutcheon has been declared bankrupt. According to the Telegraph, McCutcheon filed the petition under her given name, Martine Kimberley Sherri Ponting.

Martine first rose to fame in the 90’s while playing Tiffany in Eastenders, one of the many women who became involved with the Mitchell brothers. Following her departure, she embarked on a music career and reached number 1 with her debut single,, a member of staff in Downing Street who falls for the Prime Minister played by Hugh Grant.

McCutcheon married her singer boyfriend Jack McManus in 2012 after a three year relationship. She had previously been engaged to DJ Gareth Cooke. Martine joins the list of other celebrities who have been forced to declare bankruptcy; Westlife’s Shane Filan declared himself broke before embarking on an international tour with his chart-topping band. Kerry Katona, the former Atomic Kitten singer, was also forced to file a petition for bankruptcy when she failed to pay the balance on a tax bill.nd headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

#LoveIsland: Megan told Wes she LOVED him, and it got weirdLove Island, we love you! Read more ⮕

Love Island star says some fights were cut from the show to protect certain couplesOne of this year's Love Island contestants is claiming that the show was edited to keep certain couples safe while others were sidelined. Read more ⮕

Love Island bosses hint at return of Maura Higgins for all-star seasonOne of the higher-ups at Love Island has just hinted that Maura Higgins will definitely be appearing in the all-stars series of the hit dating show. Read more ⮕

Girls Star Lena Dunham Is The Cover Star Of Vogue’s February IssueThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

We’ll officially be able to drink in pubs on Good FridayLegislation has been passed allowing pubs to open and serve alcohol on Good Friday. Read more ⮕

KitKat wafer ice creams exist and we have officially become obsessedKitKat lovers can new rejoice though because the company has just come out with a new creation and it looks glorious. Read more ⮕