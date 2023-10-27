Star Couple Are Back Together

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones never said that their split was for good and quite rightly so as they are reportedly

The actor apparently kept people waiting on the red carpet earlier this week in order to take a call from his wife of 13 years.: “She called to wish him good luck and he said, ‘Thanks honey.’ “The only reason she wasn’t by his side is because she didn’t want to take attention away from the film. It was Michael’s night. She wanted to say hello and didn’t realise he was on the carpet already.”They added: “They know they have some problems, but are speaking every day and are scheduling future projects with each other in mind.

