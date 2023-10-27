Stacey Solomon pens important letter about the dangers of ‘skinny-shaming’

The presenter said that she often receives comments from strangers telling her how “skinny” she is “in real life.”

“Can you imagine? ‘You’re so fat in real life! I bet all you eat is bread! You need to lose more weight! You should eat less!’ ?‍♀️… Happy Fri-Yay… had so much fun on @loosewomen today… Hope you all have the best weekend wether you’re at Pride or watching The football or both or none ? Love u all ???

The singer said that her sister is three dress sizes smaller than her – making her quite slim – but that she was actually most happy with her weight when she was pregnant. “They’re like, ‘How dare you be upset with that! What a shame, no matter what you eat you stay slim, poor you! Imagine having the opposite problem!’ headtopics.com

