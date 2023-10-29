St Thomas' equal record in winning sixth Galway hurling title in-a-row

John Fallon reports from Pearse Stadium. St Thomas’ 2-12 Turloughmore 1-13 EANNA BURKE SHOT 2-2 from play as St Thomas’ captured their sixth Galway SHC title in-a-row, equalling the record set by Turloughmore in the 1960s.

And it’s more final heartbreak for Turloughmore who also lost the 2020 final to St Thomas’ and who had hoped to preserve the record held by their predecessors in the 1960s. Conor Walsh finally got Turloughmore off the mark with a free from the right after 12 minutes but their attack was struggling to make inroads against a solid defence from St Thomas’.

Turloughmore responded well with two points from Sean O’Hanlon and another free from Walsh to cut the gap to a goal after 19 minutes but two superb efforts from Victor Manso put St Thomas’ ahead by double scores. headtopics.com

A Walsh free levelled the sides two minutes after the restart before they hit the front for the first time when O’Hanlon got his third of the game with a superb effort from the left. Advertisement Walsh’s fifth free levelled the game going into the final quarter but then Conor Cooney sent an indirect free 50 metres back to brother Shane and he landed his second point of the clash to restore their lead.

They pushed on from there and two points from Eanna Burke and one from play by Conor Cooney put St Thomas’ 1-12 to 0-11 in front before Turloughmore hit back with a couple of points from Walsh, the latter tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Gerald Kelly to cut the gap to two. headtopics.com

