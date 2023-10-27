St Patrick’s Athletic aiming to deny title to Shamrock Rovers in Dublin derby

St Patrick's Athletic manager Jon Daly: 'I have firm belief in what we are trying to do.' Photograph: Tom Maher/InphoWhile last Monday’s home win over Sligo Rovers secured Europe to move them three points off the top of the table with two games to play, and with a cup final to come, Jon Daly remains phlegmatic on the remarkable job he’s done at

Losing at home to Sligo last May meant St Patrick’s dropped to seventh in the table, signalling the end of manager Tim Clancy’s tenure in charge with Daly, his then assistant, taking over on an interim basis.It’s Rovers who visit Richmond Park tonight when a win, and to all intents and purposes, a draw — given their far superior goal difference — will clinch the title for Stephen Bradley’s visitors to equal a historic four-in-a-row league championships.

“I think every coach in the league works extremely hard and I think we are right up there with the hours that we put in. With the players we have we know that there is a good team and individuals in there. We had probably lost a little bit of self-confidence that we tried to get back into them. We certainly have that now.”“It’s good. I’m obviously happy. I never get too high or too low. You get good results, you get bad results. headtopics.com

Keeping the title race ajar was the team talk before last Monday. St Patrick’s have done just that to set up what should be a terrific night by the Camac. “We’ve kept it alive. It’s going to take a lot of things to happen for us to win the league this year,” said Daly. “But we are not a million miles away. I think if we had said at the start of the season we would be three points off with two games to go we would have taken that. It’s very much down to us to do our work and hope other teams do you a favour.”

With their game in hand at Cork to come before finishing at home to Sligo Rovers next Friday, it’s very much Rovers’ title to lose with Bradley on the cusp of his own exceptional achievement.

