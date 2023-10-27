St Pat's v Shamrock Rovers LIVE: Score updates, TV channel info, live stream

St Patrick's Athletic v Shamrock Rovers LIVE: Score updates, TV channel info, live stream and more for League of Ireland deciderShamrock Rovers can clinch the league title tonight when they take on St Patrick's Athletic in Inchicore tonight as they look for their fourth title on the trot.

Stephen Bradley's side were able to shake off some patchy mid-season form to take back control of the league and are just one win away. Shamrock Rovers currently sit three points ahead of the Inchicore outfit and also have a game in hand, and although a draw tonight' doesn't mathematically secure a title they would need to lose both their remaining games and need there to be a 14 goal swing in goal difference.Those looking to watch the game can tune into RTE Two with their coverage starting at 7.45 pm.

Shamrock Rovers can clinch their fourth league title on the trot with a win but a draw virtually sews up the league.And we will have score updates live from Inchicore with tonight's game taking place at Richmond Park.Much loved Bohemians football fan died in freak accident while showing new car to mother-in-law headtopics.com

Derek “Mono” Monaghan died as a result of injuries he sustained in the accident which occurred in a private car park at the rear of Grangegorman Villas, Dublin 7 on August 17, 2022.The Connacht star described the duo as his "brothers" in a heart-warming post, but also shared two rather funny pictures of Sexton and Earls.O'Mahony is back in Ireland after Ireland's World Cup came to a premature end and his wife Jessica has joked the neighbours are delighted.

Derek “Mono” Monaghan died as a result of injuries he sustained in the accident which occurred in a private car park at the rear of Grangegorman Villas, Dublin 7 on August 17, 2022. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishMirror »

Abbie Larkin opens up about her move from Shamrock Rovers to Glasgow CityAbbie Larkin was fresh home from the World Cup in Australia when she had to pack her bags again. Read more ⮕

St Patrick’s Athletic aiming to deny title to Shamrock Rovers in Dublin derbyHome win against Sligo Rovers earlier in week secures European competition next season Read more ⮕

What time and TV channel is St. Patrick's Athletic v Shamrock Rovers?A potential title-deciding clash takes place this evening. Read more ⮕

Shamrock Rovers four-in-a-row legend backs current team to surpass their recordJohn Coady won four league winners medals with Shamrock Rovers during their remarkable run in the 1980s Read more ⮕

'As much as we want Rovers to wait, we’re obviously focusing on the Cup final'St Patrick's Athletic still have a slim chance of overtaking Shamrock Rovers, but the Hoops can win the title in Richmond Park tonight. Read more ⮕

'It’s a big inspiration for us' - Poom on chats with 1980s four-in-a-row heroesMarkus Poom discusses Shamrock Rovers' four-in-a-row bid, Stephen Bradley and his own future, as his season-long loan spell nears an end. Read more ⮕