St Pat's Sam Curtis nearing a decision on his League of Ireland future

But Saints boss Jon Daly has not given up hope of retaining Adam Murphy after a proposed move to Bristol City was put on ice.

European champions Manchester City are among the clubs linked with the defender who is also on the radar of Italian and Dutch clubs. Daly accepts that Friday’s league-ending clash in Derry could be Curtis’ last Premier Division game for the club, ahead of the November 12 FAI Cup final with Bohemians.

“We would be open to keeping both of them but Sam is set on going, although we have a couple of important games before then.“Sam is 18 in December and it becomes more difficult when they’re out of contract to convince them to stay another year.Mason Melia became St Pat’s youngest ever league starter at 16 years, one month and five days when he started Friday’s defeat to Shamrock Rovers. headtopics.com

And quizzed on the forward’s future with the Saints, Daly said: “It’s down to Mason and his family what path he chooses.

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley details emotional ride to league gloryStephen Bradley is the first League of Ireland manager to win four league titles in a row Read more ⮕

Pat Leahy: Here’s what to look out for in party conference seasonCan the Greens convince people they have delivered? How will Fine Gael persuade voters to give it a fourth term? And what’s the temperature around a Fianna Fáil/Sinn Féin coalition? Read more ⮕

Sam Smith performs TWO new songs on SNL (then celebrates with his boyf)The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

New Zealand captain Sam Cane feeling ‘so much hurt’ after World Cup final defeatCane is the first player to be dismissed in a men’s World Cup final Read more ⮕

Has Ireland's attack dramatically improved in the post-Vera Pauw era?The Katie McCabe-inspired hosts outclassed Albania at Tallaght Stadium last night. Read more ⮕

Jane Clarke: ‘For months I was steeped in nature poetry from Yeats to the present day’Hachette Ireland invited the poet to edit an anthology of Irish nature poems for illustration Read more ⮕