Spotted In Cork – We Laughed, We Laughed A Lot…

When it seems like a lost cause, you can guarantee we will have some way to save the day which is why we had to laugh when we saw the above picture.

Raymond Walsh sent in to us, explaining that the boot broke on the boot of his cousin’s car when in Mallow today and sure what for it, only to grab the brush handle and use it as a prop.

