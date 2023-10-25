Sports Minister warns FAI of consequences if they fail to achieve gender balance on board

SPORTS MINISTER THOMAS Byrne has warned the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) they face “serious consequences” if they fail to pass a motion to achieve by the end of the year a minimum of 40% female representation on their board. All national sports governing bodies must achieve that gender balance by the end of the year, or else will face a 50% cut to their State funding and to their sports capital grants.

An FAI EGM last Thursday failed to pass a motion that would have achieved that gender balance by adding another two directors to its board, both of whom would be female. The vote needed a majority of 75% to pass, but achieved only 67%. An alternative motion has been tabled by the Leinster FA, an FAI affiliate, which also calls for the addition of another two directors to the FAI board, but demands they are both elected from the FAI’s football constituencies. The defeated motion put forward at the EGM proposed that one of the additional directors would come from the football constituencies, with the second an external independent directo

