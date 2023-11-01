Sports Direct extends partnership with Cork GAA to 8 years

Sports Direct initially came on board as a sponsor in January 2021, marking the company’s first involvement with an inter-county GAA team. Cork GAA say the extended partnership will include the continued sponsorship of Cork’s senior hurling and football team as well as the county’s minor and U20 teams.

Marc Sheehan, Chairperson of Cork GAA, said; “We are very excited to be extending our partnership with Sports Direct which has had a really positive impact for Cork GAA. Advertisement “Having the backing of Sports Direct lets us embark on our future journey with confidence and the belief that our training programmes are helping to transform our players into triumphant stars of GAA and we hope that we can give our fans something to get excited about.”

The news was confirmed ahead of the launch of the new Cork GAA training kit, which goes on sale tomorrow.

