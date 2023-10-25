Sport Ireland Withholds €6.8 Million in Funding to FAI

Sports Minister Thomas Byrne has announced that Sport Ireland has withheld €6.8 million in state funding to the FAI due to issues with the CEO's remuneration. The funding freeze was imposed after it was discovered that the FAI may have breached its bailout agreement. An audit by accounting firm KOSI was conducted to determine if the CEO's salary exceeded that of a government department's secretary general.

Minister Byrne revealed in the Seanad that the withheld amount includes the entirety of the FAI's funding for 2023, a bonus for a women in sport program, and unclaimed funding from the previous year





