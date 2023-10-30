HEAD TOPICS

Spokesperson Sets Record Straight About Zara Phillips Pregnancy Rumours

Is there another royal baby on the way? That was the question on a lot of people’s lips when Zara Phillips stepped out at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

Tongues started wagging when the Queen’s granddaughter was spotted in a figure-hugging Paul Costelloe dress and patting her stomach.However a spokesperson quickly shot down the rumours, insisting that Zara is not pregnant and is focusing on bagging another Olympic medal.

