Spencer Matthews just revealed some major news about himself and Vogue Williams

The parents have been documenting their journey ever since, posting pictures and videos on social media.
Spencer and Vogue have been very open with regards to talking about their family, and their future plans.The chat started off with Spencer talking about what it was like having sex after his son was born.
“I think it’s probably quite daunting for any woman to think about having sex when they first give birth, but I can assure you all is well,” the Made in Chelsea star told the“I would ideally like to have as large a family as possible. I think we are thinking about the end of the year.” headtopics.com
Last week, Vogue got very real about what it was like having sex for the first time after childbirth.“It’s not like I’m like “Yay we’re going to have sex tonight I’m like ‘Oh I’m scared.'” She went on: “I think it is hard. I like that connection and I’ve definitely missed it. He has. It was quite tough to get him to do it towards the end of pregnancy though. He really wasn’t into it and I still was.
Ireland Headlines
Vogue Williams reveals she’s having a boyVogue Williams and Spencer Matthews revealed last month that they were expecting their third child together, now they've announced the gender of their new arrival. Read more ⮕