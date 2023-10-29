Speidi’s baby looks SO like Spencer, we had to do a double take

Heidi made it no secret that she wanted children, and after nudging her husband Spencer into becoming a dad, they welcomed a beautiful baby boy, Gunner, earlier this year.

From the outset, the soon-to-be parents were excited, with Spencer even creating a Twitter and Instagram account for the baby before he was even born. But now, in newly posted Instagram snaps, baby Gunner has taken a big growth spurt, and he looks SO like his dad.

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

Jamie Laing Says Spencer Matthews Isn’t Leaving Made In ChelseaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews had a second wedding over the weekendVogue and Spencer are currently filming a new reality TV show following the success of their first one, Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too. Read more ⮕

TV3 News Anchor Looks Set To Leave Irish TV ForeverThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Photographer Killed In LA As He Tried To Pap Bieber… And One Popstar Tweets Their DisgustThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕