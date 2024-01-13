Speculation over potential candidates for head of European Council

Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin, Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath have all been the subject of job speculation but any departures would deal a severe blow to the Coalition. The job as head of the European Council is an important one: Mr Michel is the convener of the EU’s most powerful body and his role involves mediating between member states and brokering agreements on big global issues. He also represents the bloc on the international stage. EU leaders want to agree a successor by the summer.

In this context, the appearance of Varadkar and Martin’s names as potential candidates was not surprising, especially as both have served as taoiseach





Speculation over Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin as potential candidates for European Council presidentEuropean Council president Charles Michel’s decision to step down prompts speculation Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin may be considered for roleleaders, setting their agenda and brokering compromises, and the national leaders prefer to elect former heads of government as they bring the desired experience and statesmanlike status to the role.

Leo Varadkar warns of 'far-right myths' on migrationTaoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that 'far-right myths' are gaining traction and the Government needs to explain the facts around migration. He also stated that recent changes to offerings for Ukrainian citizens do not indicate a hardening of immigration policy.

Leo Varadkar criticizes EU's stance on GazaLeo Varadkar expresses his disappointment with the European Union's inability to take a stronger position on the situation in Gaza, stating that it has damaged the union's credibility. He plans to discuss this issue with fellow EU leaders at the summit in Brussels.

Leo Cullen discusses RG Snyman's move to LeinsterLeo Cullen talks about the signing of RG Snyman and the risks involved in bringing in a new player. He also mentions the quick negotiation process and the familiarity between Snyman and coach Jacques Nienaber.

Ireland to Challenge UK's Legacy Act in European Court of Human RightsThe UK's Legacy Act is not compatible with international human rights legislation, and Ireland plans to challenge it in the European Court of Human Rights. This is seen as a last resort after the British government ignored concerns raised by Dublin and others.

Leinster's Squad Faces Challenges in European CompetitionLeinster's squad faces challenges in Europe due to injuries, regeneration, and the search for a successor to Johnny Sexton. However, they remain in a strong position and are preparing for upcoming games. Stade Français and Leicester Tigers pose different challenges for the team.

