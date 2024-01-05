Spanish Police Continue Search for Missing Irish Teen Amy Fitzpatrick

Spanish police have not given up hope of finding missing Irish teen Amy Fitzpatrick, 16 years after she vanished on the Costa Del Sol. The Guardia Civil said yesterday that the investigation into her disappearance is still ongoing but there have been no further developments at this stage. They were responding to claims that they were not doing enough to trace the 15-year-old teenager, who disappeared while walking home near the popular tourist resort of Calahonda on New Year's Day, 2008.

The Spanish authorities have been under increased pressure from the Irish Government to upgrade the child's disappearance case to a full blown murder investigation over the past several months. Various pieces of new information received by Amy's dad Christopher Fitzpatrick and her aunt Christine Keegan have been given to them by Irish diplomats





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amy Huberman: Balancing Work and Family LifeAmy Huberman discusses her busy schedule and the challenges of being a working mother.

Source: VIP Magazine - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Irish swimmer breaks world record at European Short Course ChampionshipsIrish swimmer Jordan Wiffen breaks the world record in the 800 metres freestyle event at the European Short Course Championships, raising his prospects for the upcoming summer games.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Four Irish athletes set to attend NFL training camp in AmericaDown’s Charlie Smyth and ex-Ireland rugby under-20 international Darragh Leader among the four set to travel, with Tyrone’s Niall Morgan missing out. Rory Beggan and Wicklow’s Mark Jackson are among four Irish athletes set to attend a training camp in America in a bid to earn an opportunity to play in the NFL.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

50% of the ’Leading Actor’ category are IrishThe Golden Globe nominations for the 2024 awards season reveal that three out of six nominees in the ’Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama’ category are Irish. Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott, and Barry Keoghan are among the nominees.

Source: entertainmentIE - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Irish economic growth forecasts cut as spending slowsThe Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has cut its domestic economic growth forecasts for a third time this year as households and businesses rein in spending amid the cost-of-living crisis, rising interest rates and a slowdown in global economic activity.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

IDA Job Cuts: Multinationals Reduce Irish Headcount Amid Global Tech DownturnMultinational companies such as Meta and Amazon have cut 17,857 jobs in Ireland due to a downturn in the global tech sector. IDA Ireland client companies experienced a decrease in employment for the first time in 10 years. Despite this, new job additions decreased by 48% compared to the previous year.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »