South Korea to complete key stage of Irish beef imports deal, minister says

South Korea’s parliament will complete a key stage in the process of allowing Irish beef imports by the end of this year, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said. Speaking in Seoul after a meeting with So Byung Hoon, the chairman of the parliament’s agriculture committee, Mr McConalogue said this would leave only one further stage in the approval process.

“My specific request of Mr So was that this file completes the required Parliamentary process without delay. I was delighted to secure a commitment from Mr So that he will move to have this stage completed by the end of this year. This would clear the way for the final stage in the process which is approval of the Irish beef plants who wish to export to Korea,” he said

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will raise the issue when he meets South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol later this week at the end of a three-day trade mission to Seoul, which also includes Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney and Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris. Representatives from 21 Irish companies are with the Ministers in Seoul and Mr Coveney and Mr McConalogue attended an Enterprise Ireland business breakfast in the city on Wednesday.

“We made a decision about six months ago to have what’s called a Team Ireland trade mission week once a year and that it would happen over the Halloween period when the Dáil was in recess so that ministers could try and carve out some time to spend three or four days in a strategic market in a part of the world where we believe there is significant potential for growth,” Mr Coveney said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Leo Varadkar leads new kind of Irish trade mission to South KoreaTaoiseach will be joined by three other Government ministers this week in effort to boost exports and attract investment

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ministers to raise profile of Ireland on trade mission to South KoreaTaoiseach Leo Varadkar, Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will all travel to South Korea this week as part of a Government trade mission.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

STELLARMAGAZINE: Get Excited! Boots' Best-Selling Fragrances Are Incredible Value This ChristmasSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Irish Journalism Awards: The Irish Times has 37 nominees shortlistedEntries are spread across a range of categories including arts, business, crime, foreign affairs coverage, news, investigative and politics

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IMAGE_MAGAZINE: Irish tweed: how the next generation of Irish designers are reinterpreting the heritage textileIrish tweed has a fascinating history, one that continues to evolve as each generation reinterprets it with their own vision.

Source: image_magazine | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Government delegation on trade mission to South KoreaTaoiseach Leo Varadkar will lead a Government delegation to South Korea this week for a series of engagements aimed at boosting trade and bilateral relations.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕