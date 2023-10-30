South Africa show winning nous to win record fourth Rugby World Cup

South Africa's flanker and captain Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Cup after beating New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Imagesin eight attempts, and their fourth final out of four. When you know how to win, you know how to win. The Springboks won the World Cup with three one-point victories in the knockout stages.

The collision followed an overthrow by Codie Taylor and Kriel turned and dipped toward Cane, but he was deemed to be too upright to offer any mitigation. But likewise, Pieter-Steph du Toit typified the ‘Boks’ unrelenting defensive effort with a warrior’s haul of 28 tackles, which was backed up by 21 from Deon Fourie, the latest of late entries into Test rugby but a fourth minute replacement here for the injured Bongi Mbonambi.

Their lineout, which hitherto had only one blemish in the tournament, was also under pressure, Eben Etzebeth stealing one and Codie Taylor overthrowing another, a passage that led to Cane’s card. Back to 15, if not for long as it transpired, the All Blacks used a tackle off the ball by Faf de Klerk to launch Jordie Barrett on a good carry off the lineout, and were unlucky when his subsequent left-footed chip just eluded Savea when otherwise a try by the posts was a certainty. Compensation came by way of a Richie Mo’unga penalty after Kolbe denied Rieko Ioane in the corner with the advantage play. headtopics.com

The All Blacks responded with a Mo’unga penalty when Etzebeth should have been binned as a lazy runner offside.

