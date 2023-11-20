South Africa's-winning coach Jacques Nienaber to join Irish rugby team

South Africa's-winning coach, Jacques Nienaber, is set to join the Irish rugby team before their match against Munster. His arrival has been delayed due to commercial commitments with the SARU, but he may join the squad by the end of the week. If not, he is expected to be present for their next game against Leinster. The team is not concerned about the timing and wants Nienaber to join when it suits him best.

Hugo Keenan is seeking revenge against Munster after a standout performance for Leinster. Nienaber has missed preseason, but his absence for another week or two will not have a significant impact





