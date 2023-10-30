South Africa’s Jean Kleyn: ‘I’m just glad I’m one of the guys they thought was a warrior’

South Africa are world champions for a record fourth time. Truly, this will be one for them to tell their grandchildren about. Never have a World Cup-winning side come through such adversity and, surely, never again will the ultimate champions do so by dint of three successive one-point wins in the knock-out stages.

Similarly, players being booed by the French crowd fuelled the us-against-the-world mentality cultivated by Erasmus. “We know we got booed a lot and people weren’t supporting us here in France but it was a tough week after that.”

“I was on a flight from South Africa to Ireland after getting engaged to my wife. We were watching the World Cup final on the plane. It’s been a long journey since then, a lot’s happened, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.” headtopics.com

South Africa’s Handre Pollard celebrates after winning the Rugby World Cup final. Photograph: ©INPHO/James Crombie “What a privilege to be able to play for my country of birth. It’s a dream you grow up thinking: ‘one day, I’d like to do that’. It’s a little boy’s dream. It’s incredible.”“I haven’t checked my phone, but to be honest it was very tough keeping track of everything before I started. Listen, the support from home as I call it – Limerick is my home now – is incredible and I wouldn’t have been able to do this without the support I’ve received, it’s been unreal.

