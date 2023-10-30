Source explains the meaning behind Matthew Perry's Batman posts before his death

Fans have been deliberating on a detail about Matthew Perry's social media in the time leading up to his tragic death.There has been an outpouring of grief from the public as well as those who have worked with him in the past.However, one detail that fans of his work could not work out was his obsession with Batman and his social media posts leading up to his passing.

Five days before his death, Perry posted an Instagram of himself inside a hot tub. He captioned the photo, "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.”The day before the hot tub photo, the actor posted a video of the moon and wrote, "Do you understand what I'm trying to tell you? - I'm Mattman."

The actor's love for Batman was well-documented, including in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, where he writes several times, "I'm Batman". The book concluded with a chapter titled 'Batman'. headtopics.com

"Someday you, too, might be called upon to do something important, so be ready for it," he wrote in the final lines of the book. "And when whatever happens, just think, What would Batman do? and do that."

A source has told PEOPLE that Perry's love of Batman stemmed from an idea the actor had been working on for a series.Perry's most recent Batman post has haunted fans, as it felt eerily similar to the incident in which he sadly lost his life. headtopics.com

Just five days prior, he posted a photo of him in his jacuzzi, overlooking the beautiful sights from his California home. He is believes to have died by drowning, and the police do not believe that foul play was involved.Join our new WhatsApp community! Click this LINK to receive your daily dose of RSVP Live content. We also treat our community members to wonderful competitions, promotions, along with great stories. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like.

Matthew Perry's chilling final Instagram posts just days before untimely deathMatthew Perry died at age 54 after reportedly drowning in his hot tub at the star's California home Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry’s Friends co-star breaks silence on star's tragic deathMatthew Perry, who was best-known and loved for playing Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, was found dead, with tributes now flocking in from his former co-stars Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry on the one Friends plot-line that he didn't want to filmIn a TV segment for 'Plead the Fifth', Matthew Perry opened up on his time with the Friends cast, and spoke of one plot-line he asked the writers to re-do. Read more ⮕

Friends fans share heartbreaking Joey image in tribute to Matthew PerryFriends fans have shared a heartbreaking image of the character Joey in tribute to Matthew Perry, who passed away at the age of 54. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars lead tributes after actor's sudden deathFormer Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice Hosenstein, has led the tributes for Matthew Perry as celebrities react to the Chandler Bing star's sudden death Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry, actor best known for Friends, dies at 54 in apparent drowningWarner Bros Television Group paid tribute to ‘our dear friend’ and ‘an incredibly gifted actor’ Read more ⮕