Sounds like Vogue Williams is already planning baby number two with Spencer

This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital… He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed ? @spencermatthewsSpeaking to the Irish Mirror a few days before giving birth, she said:

“I haven’t been put off yet. The final stages of pregnancy are definitely uncomfortable, I’d love to get a full night’s sleep.” “But with the new baby, and probably another one soon after, realistically I’ve about 10 years before I’ll get a full night’s sleep.”

Currently living in a bubble of love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A lot of you are asking what buggy I’ve been using. I decided on the @icandyworld_1 . I went for all black as it looks super sleek and it’s easier to keep clean! #icandymoment #icandypeach #adVogue Williams gave birth to a healthy baby boy last week, but is yet to reveal a name for the new bundle. headtopics.com

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews had a second wedding over the weekendVogue and Spencer are currently filming a new reality TV show following the success of their first one, Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too. Read more ⮕

Spencer Matthews just revealed some major news about himself and Vogue WilliamsSpencer matthews Read more ⮕

Vogue Williams reveals she’s having a boyVogue Williams and Spencer Matthews revealed last month that they were expecting their third child together, now they've announced the gender of their new arrival. Read more ⮕

Ireland just got its first La Mer Spa and it sounds amazingThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Brown Thomas has launched a new Afternoon Tea and it sounds divineThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Speidi’s baby looks SO like Spencer, we had to do a double takeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕