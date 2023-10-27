Runners hope to be rewarded for the hours of training and sacrificed lifestyle in the Dublin Marathon. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inphoweek. Runners from across the country, and from overseas, easing back on the miles and their training. All trying to find the perfect taper to deliver them as fresh as possible to the same start line.

My first marathon was in Dublin, back in 2000, just over a month after returning home from the Sydney Olympics. It might easily have been a celebratory run around the capital, but it was all a bit of a secret. I just wanted a reason to get myself back running, to cast aside the endless celebrations on my return.Choose running: Overcoming addiction issues to train for the Dublin Marathon

Then there are the marathon virgins, all out to claim their very first finish, some crossing the line proclaiming never again, while others will be stepping into newfound territory where they cannot wait to come back and complete the feat all over again. headtopics.com

Because there is so much more to a big city marathon now than who can get to the finish first. Completing the marathon is the lowest common denominator among the thousands lined up that will have prepared for the big day. There is no shortage of online marathon programmes one can follow, local coaches and motivating training groups.

I had definitely gone somewhere beyond what I had ever done, and for that you get to payback with DOMS (Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness). Back then the finish line was in Smithfield. I don’t remember a whole lot about the route, but I remember it was cold and wet and there was nowhere near the crowds lining the streets that I experienced on my return to Dublin in 2015. headtopics.com

IrishTimes »

