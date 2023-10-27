Son Heung-min strikes as Tottenham hold off Crystal Palace to stretch lead

Things are falling into place perfectly for Ange Postecoglou.

As Tottenham supporters are becoming used to, Postecoglou appeared completely unflustered by his team’s late arrival after they got stuck in Friday night traffic jams on their trip south of the river, acknowledging that “these things happen in life” in his pre-match interview.

I ordered my Christmas tree. I won’t be decorating it until December 8th though. I’m not a complete animalThe former England manager admitted that his opposite number’s successful start to life at Spurs had come as no surprise to him having previously locked horns when Postecoglou was in charge of Australia back in 2016. But despite still lacking the creativity of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, Hodgson had promised a response from his players against the league leaders. headtopics.com

Palace certainly appeared up for the challenge under the lights and could have taken the lead twice inside the opening 10 minutes. Will Hughes looked like he was through on goal but still managed to play in Jordan Ayew after struggling to outpace the Tottenham defence, only for Guglielmo Vicario to deny the Ghana forward. It took a better save from the Italian to deny Odsonne Édouard’s effort 90 seconds later.

Tottenham slowly found their feet, however, with one probing run down the left flank from James Maddison ending when his cross was cleared by Jefferson Lerma with Son Heung-min lurking. Despite one comical moment when he completely missed the ball as he attempted a cross to the delight of the home supporters, Sarr was particularly impressive in midfield as Spurs began to establish dominance. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishTimes »