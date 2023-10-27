Someone proposed to Minnie Mouse, and Mickey was pretty PISSED

Well, they’ve been loved-up for over 90 years, so safe to say they’ve been through a lot.The hilarious video, which was posted to Twitter, caught the moment when a 21-year-old fan got down on one knee and asked for marriage.

The worst part? As Mickey looked on in horror, Minnie Mouse said YES to the proposal. Jesus lads, no loyalty here. Mickey’s BFF, Goofy, was also present for the betrayal, and made a pretty knowing gesture at the young man.“When I saw Mickey come over I was super shocked, but it made it so much funnier,” he said.

"And my friend Anna's reaction standing next to him definitely put the cherry on top of the whole debacle"

