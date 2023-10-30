Some of Ireland’s best autumnal forest walks to try over the mid-term

No better way to celebrate the changing of seasons than with an autumnal forest walk at one of these Irish spots.

Autumn is by far our best season. We may not get a great summer, and it’s rare that our winters are white, but the changing fall colours reflect the best that our country has to offer. Anne of Green Gables once said that she was so glad to live in a world where there are Octobers, and I fully believe that she had visions of the lush Irish countryside when she said so. The story may have been set in Canada, but one look at the rich, multicoloured landscape we’re surrounded by here and it’s not hard to see how one could think otherwise.

Fields of green turn amber and rusty. Gravelled pathways lie camouflaged under blankets of discarded leaves. Trees shed old skins to reveal fiery hues of burnt orange beneath. Autumn in Ireland is poetry in motion and though the dark evenings and biting winds might convince you to light a fire and retire to the front room, the season is actually best enjoyed outside in nature. headtopics.com

Below are some of our favourite autumnal forest walks around the country, so pack a flask of hot chocolate, throw on your thermals and enjoy the gorgeous fall foliage.A beautiful autumnal spot of windy trails and bridges, you can either head for the lake or take a long way around by the golf course. While there are some wider tracks, this is not ideal for strollers but perfect for family bike rides.

