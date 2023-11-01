Some customers gaming moratorium on winter cut offs, electricity lobby group claims

The association said some people had run up debts exceeding €10,000 with no plans to engage with their supplier or make arrangements to pay off the debt. In an email to the CRU, the association said suppliers needed at a minimum to be allowed to disconnect customers considered “high impact cases”.

The association said they had also done significant research during the summer on disconnections and arrears, and how a moratorium didn’t always help customers that were falling behind on their bills. An email explained: “Our members’ experience last year was that vacant properties could not be disconnected, creating unnecessary energy demand and safety concerns.”

