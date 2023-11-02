Some 6,500 workers paid less than minimum wage ‘illegally’, ESRI study finds

However, the research indicated that some 6,500 workers were currently earning less than the minimum wage for “other reasons” and that that may include “individuals being paid below minimum wage illegally”.

It found that just a quarter of all employees aged 15–19, equating to 15,000 individuals, were "actually paid" at rates below the minimum wage.

The State’s minimum wage legislation allows employers to pay young workers at a sub-minimum youth rate. There has been criticism that these sub-minimum rates unfairly penalise younger workers and fail to ensure a decent standard of living for the workers in question.

“Therefore, very few employees in Ireland are on a sub-minimum youth rate. Just one in every 140 employees earns a sub-minimum youth rate. This is equivalent to approximately 15,000 individuals,” the ESRI said.

About 80 per cent of sub-minimum youth-rate workers classified themselves as students, the study noted. About 1,500 employees stated they were paid below the minimum wage due to being employed by a relative, while 6,500 indicated that they were apprentices and therefore paid below the statutory minimum rate.

“This other category potentially captures individuals being paid below minimum wage illegally,” the think tank said, while noting it had no data on the number of prisoners earning below the minimum wage.

